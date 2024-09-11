FAS to analyze wholesale prices for bread, flour and butter

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia has sent inquiries to the largest producers of bread, flour and butter, reports the department’s press service, clarifying that the data received will be analyzed in connection with wholesale prices.

It is noted that organizations must provide the FAS with information about each planned increase in prices for the specified products before the end of 2024, and unjustified steps in this direction will become the basis for the application of antimonopoly response measures.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev called on the Ministry of Agriculture to take an active position in developing measures to combat price fluctuations for food products, and also instructed the regions, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Federal Antimonopoly Service to monitor the price situation in this market.

In July, the Ministry of Agriculture pointed out the absence of preconditions for a sharp rise in the price of bread in Russia, noting that the annual dynamics of wholesale prices for this type of product, against the backdrop of growth in domestic production, does not exceed inflation.