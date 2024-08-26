Deputy Fedyaev: from September 1, the rules for installing cameras on Russian roads will change

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Transport and Transport Infrastructure Development Pavel Fedyaev stated that uniform requirements for the installation of photo and video recording systems for traffic violations will change in Russia. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

New rules will come into force in the fall

Fedyaev specified that the rules for installing cameras on roads will be updated from September 1. The deputy explained that from that moment on, decisions on installing traffic police cameras will be made by the authorities of the region through which the road passes, together with its owner. These issues will require approval from the traffic police.

This fall, Federal Law No. 197 comes into force, which for the first time at the federal level introduces uniform requirements for the installation of photo and video recording systems for traffic violations Pavel Fedyaev State Duma deputy

Earlier it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Transport intends to install more cameras recording traffic violations at railway crossings. In particular, the department proposed installing cameras at crossings if at least one accident has occurred there in three years, regardless of the number of victims.

The law on new rules was signed in 2023

On May 29, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that regulates the installation of cameras on roads. If these standards were previously regulated by departmental acts, then from September 1, 2024, this will be done by a new federal law.

The document specifies that stationary traffic cameras may be placed on roads with a dedicated lane for public transport; on accident-prone sections of roads; at road intersections where four or more accidents have been recorded during the year, in places where road works are being carried out that restrict traffic; at pedestrian crossings; in places where parking or stopping is prohibited; as well as at intersections and in places determined by the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate.

Information about the installation of cameras and the list of recorded violations will be posted on the Internet. The camera must be certified. If the violation is recorded by a camera that does not meet the required parameters, then administrative liability for drivers is not provided.

The number of road accident victims has decreased in Russia

The number of road accidents (RA) on Russian roads in the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 4 percent, and the number of accident victims decreased by 2.2 percent, respectively. This was reported by the Kommersant newspaper. The coordinator of the Blue Buckets movement, Pyotr Shkumatov, emphasized that Russian drivers for the most part already drive extremely carefully, and the oldest unsafe cars are falling out of service.

The current task is to improve road safety. I would like to note that over the past 10 years, road fatalities have decreased almost by half, this is, of course, a result, a good result. We need to strengthen these positive trends. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that over the past 10 years, road fatalities in Russia had almost halved. He also called for continued implementation of the federal project “Road Safety”.