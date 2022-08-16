In the near future, Russia will build the latest Voronezh stations of the missile attack warning system (SPRN) in four directions. This was announced on August 16 by the chief designer of the early warning system, the general director of the international joint-stock corporation (IAC) Vympel, Sergey Boev, speaking at the Army-2022 forum.

“There is construction in the South, there is construction in the North. There is a development of two new directions for the production of radar equipment and complexes – these are the Far East and the North-West, ” he noted.

Boev also said that the modernization of early warning systems as a whole has been successfully completed.

Earlier, Boev said that the modernized missile attack warning system (SPRN) of Russia took up experimental combat duty.

Earlier, on February 16, the head of the Main Center for Missile Attack Warning of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces of Russia, Sergey Suchkov, announced an update to the missile attack warning system. He said that by 2030 the early warning system will completely switch to radar stations (RLS) of high factory readiness Voronezh.

Suchkov noted that there are plans to modernize a number of radar stations of high factory readiness, which are on combat duty in the Krasnodar Territory, the Irkutsk Region, as well as the creation in the Leningrad Region of new means with improved performance characteristics and enhanced protection against interference.

A year ago, the general director of the RTI Systems concern, Yuri Anoshko, announced that it was planned to modernize the radar stations of the Russian missile attack warning system (SPRN) of the Voronezh type. He noted that the automation of Yakhroma involves simplifying the operation of the station.