The State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament) approved this Thursday in first reading a package of bills that prohibit LGTBI propaganda, not only among minors, but also among adults in general, as well as all kinds of publications that encourage gender reassignment among adolescents. This new regulation, compared to the one that was already approved in June 2013, will extend censorship to the Internet, to the media as a whole, to literature, to audiovisual platforms, to cinema and to advertising.

The list of content prohibited for dissemination among children is also expanded, including information that may incite them to want to change their sex. In total, the changes will affect five laws: ‘On Information, Information Technology and Information Protection’, ‘On the Media’, ‘On the protection of children against information harmful to their health and development’ , ‘On Advertising’ and ‘On state support for cinematography in the Russian Federation’.

A bill has also been approved that modifies the Code of the Russian Federation on administrative offenses by introducing fines for LGTBI propaganda and participation in mass events organized by this group. Likewise, the propaganda of pedophilia will be prohibited with its corresponding sanctions, much more severe, in case of infraction. Foreigners who violate these new laws will not be fined but immediately expelled from Russian territory.

“During the plenary session, the Duma deputies unanimously approved in the first reading the amendments to the legislation that prohibit the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations,” the Legislative reported on its website. The package of laws must still be approved in second and third reading before being sent to the Federation Council (Upper House) for its subsequent promulgation by the head of state, Vladimir Putin.

The deputies have presented these changes as the reaction to the “ideological war” of the West. According to Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin, “we must protect our citizens and Russia from deterioration and extinction, from the darkness spread by the United States and European states.” For his part, Deputy Pyotr Tolstoy said that “LGTBI propaganda has become a weapon against the foundations, values ​​and traditions of Russia.” “He is a cold-blooded, silent killer who destroys souls,” he added.

The promoter of the law, Alexander Jinshtein, underlined the “clash of civilizations” that, according to him, is taking place in the ideological and military order, referring to Ukraine. Last month, Putin asked himself if “do we want our schools to impose on children, from primary school, perversions that lead to deterioration and extinction? Do we want to teach them that in addition to women and men, there are ‘genders’? Suggest a sex change operation?

Persecution



Russian homosexuals, who until now have never received authorization to demonstrate, are the object of harsh persecution, above all activists. There have even been cases of murder of members of these minorities.

In June 2013, a few days after the law was passed prohibiting homosexual propaganda among minors, another regulation was adopted prohibiting same-sex couples from adopting children and also singles from countries where homosexual marriage is legal. Russian law does not provide for same-sex marriage. It was already quite an achievement that, after the disintegration of the USSR, the laws that classified homosexuality as a crime were abolished. Until now in Russia no gay pride parade has been authorized, despite the fact that permission to carry it out is requested every year.