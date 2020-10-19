In Russia, a federal law has come into force that toughens the requirements for organizers of gambling and lottery operators. This was announced on Monday, October 19, by the TV channel “Star”…

The draft law was developed in accordance with the concept of development of the national system for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Previously, the organizers of gambling could not be legal entities whose founders were people with convictions for crimes in the economic sphere or for intentional crimes of medium gravity, grave and grave. Now, according to the law, it is forbidden to act as an organizer of gambling and legal entities founded by people who have an unreleased or outstanding conviction for crimes against state power.

In addition, restrictions apply to beneficial owners of gambling organizers and lottery operators. Also, legal entities registered in states or territories that provide a preferential tax regime cannot become founders of a gambling organizer and a lottery operator.

On September 16, State Duma deputies adopted in the third and final reading the law on the identification of clients of gambling establishments.