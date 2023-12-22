The Russian air defense system shot down at least 10 drones, some of which were heading to the capital, Moscow, according to what the Russian authorities revealed, without announcing damage or casualties so far.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram application, “The air defense forces in the Podolsk region responded to an attack with a march towards Moscow.”

He added, “According to preliminary data, there are no damages or casualties at the site” of the drone crash.

In addition to thwarting this attack, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, five Ukrainian drones were “destroyed” flying over the Bryansk border region and four others in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

Ukraine launched several large-scale operations using drones directed towards the Russian capital before and at the beginning of the counterattack it launched last June.

Ukraine has strengthened its air defense systems with Western weapons that can intercept most of the drones or missiles launched by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday that the army intends to produce “one million drones” of various types in 2024.