According to a statement issued by the Russian Federal Security Service, a Russian citizen who was recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence services and trained in Ukraine in explosives and mines was arrested.
The man planned to blow up Aksionov’s car, but he was arrested with the explosive device before he carried out the plan, and a case was opened against him on charges of attempting to commit a terrorist act and illegal possession of explosives, according to the Russian news agency, Novosti.
