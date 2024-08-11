Ministry of Defense: Russian Armed Forces prevented the Ukrainian Armed Forces from breaking through to the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region

The Russian army has thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to break through to the Belovsky District of the Kursk Region. This was reported by representatives of the country’s Defense Ministry.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ozerki and Ivanovsky, but the Russian Armed Forces managed to repel the enemy’s advance with the help of military aviation. As a result, the Ukrainian army lost two tanks, two vehicles with ammunition, as well as an armored vehicle and a field artillery gun.

The Defense Ministry added that over the past 24 hours, Russian soldiers managed to repel several attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through in the areas of the settlements of Tolpino, Zhuravli, and Obshchy Kolodez. The enemy attack was thwarted by fighters from the Sever group of forces with the support of army aviation, drones, and artillery.

Frame: Russian Defense Ministry / Reuters

In one day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 230 fighters in the Kursk region

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian army has lost up to 230 soldiers and 38 armored vehicles in the Kursk region. This information was confirmed by the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Including seven tanks, three Stryker armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, 28 armored combat vehicles, as well as seven cars, four field artillery guns, a self-propelled launcher of the Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system,” the department said. Russian fighters also successfully destroyed several launchers and a radar station of the Patriot air defense missile system.

In addition, the head of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost 14 armored vehicles in the Kursk village of Martynovka in 24 hours. He specified that this involved the destruction of several Stryker and M113 armored personnel carriers. Also, during the battles in this settlement, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed several tanks and BMP-1 and Marder tracked infantry fighting vehicles.

More than eight thousand people were evacuated from the Kursk region

Over the past 24 hours, more than eight thousand people have been evacuated from the border areas of the Kursk region. This information was reported by Artem Sharov, Deputy Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Over the past 24 hours, more than 8,000 people have left the border areas on their own and in organized columns. There are more than 6,000 people in temporary accommodation centers. The necessary reserve of free places is available Artem SharovDeputy Director of the Information Policy Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry

The Emergencies Ministry representative added that civilians evacuated from the region are being placed not only in the Kursk region, but also in other regions of Russia. In addition, psychologists from the Emergencies Ministry of Russia are working with citizens evacuated to such points.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov expressed readiness to accept refugees from the Kursk region on the territory of the republic. He emphasized that he intends to make every effort to assist the authorities of the attacked region in eliminating the emergency situation that has arisen.