Three Ukrainian drones were shot down in Russia overnight. One of these allegedly crashed not far from the Kremlin (just 5 kilometers) into a building under construction in Moscow City. This was reported by RIA Novosti, according to which another drone was shot down in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region by the air defense forces.

“Tonight, the air defense shot down a drone in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region. The second UAV hit a building under construction in the City. Emergency services are on site. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel. All Moscow airports have been closed to incoming and outgoing flights. Several reports of explosions in the city.

Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine continues with the Russian armed forces attacking the port of the city of Izmail near the border with Romania during the night using unmanned aircraft. And the deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has returned to give him his opinion on the conflict. According to the Russian politician, NATO is now waging a “hybrid”, but “absolutely real and bloody” war with the Russian Federation in Ukraine at the hands of the Kiev authorities.