Russia Three people died in a strategic bomber accident in Russia

According to Russian news agencies, the accident was due to a malfunction of the throwing seat.

In Russia three people killed in Tupolev Tu-22M3 plane crash at military airport near Kaluga, says Russian news agency Ria. It is a strategic supersonic bomb capable of carrying nuclear bombs.

The dead were crew of the plane. According to Ria, the accident occurred while the aircraft was on the ground when the catapult system malfunctioned. More detailed details of the accident were not available, the news agency said.

A catapult in this context apparently refers to a throwing seat intended for the rescue of a pilot in the event of an accident while the aircraft is in the air.

State news agency Tassin according to an unnamed safety source, the accident occurred when the catapult tripped when the machine’s engines were started. According to Tass, one of the dead was a regimental commander sitting on a plane in the trainer’s seat.

Kaluga is located in central Russia, less than two hundred kilometers southwest of Moscow.

The Tu-22M3 is a more modern version of the Tu-22M bomber, originally developed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s.