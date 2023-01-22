Russia.— The president of the Parliament of Russia warned on Sunday that the countries supplying Ukraine with weapons more powerful they run the risk of being destroyeda message that followed new promises of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment requested by kyiv.

“The supply of offensive weapons to the kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe“said the chairman of the Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin. “If Washington and NATO supply weapons that can be used to attack peaceful cities and try to seize our territory as they threaten to do, this would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons,” the Russian lawmaker added.

The supporters of Ukraine pledged billions of dollars in military aid on Friday at an international meeting in Ramstein, Germany, but defense chiefs could not agree on the Ukrainian request for German Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Germany is one of the main arms donors to Ukraine and ordered a review of its Leopard 2 stock, in the event of a possible clearance. However, Berlin has shown caution in increasing its commitments to Ukraine.

This reluctance has drawn strong criticism, particularly from Poland and the Baltic states, which feel especially threatened by Russia’s renewed imperialist ambitions.

In Washington, two Top lawmakers urged the United States on Sunday to send Abrams tanks to Ukrainein order to overcome Germany’s reluctance to share its Leopard 2.

“If we were to announce that we would give out one Abrams tank, just one, that would trigger” the flow of tanks from Germany, Republican lawmaker Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told “This Week on Sunday.” from A.B.C. “What I heard is that Germany is waiting Let’s take the lead.”

For his part, Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and considered close to President Joe Biden, also spoke out in favor of the United States sending Abrams tanks.

“I am concerned that Russia is rearming and preparing for a spring offensive,” Coons said. “If it requires us to send some Abrams tanks to unlock the Leopards from Germany, from Poland, from other allies, I would support that.”

For his part, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said the meeting in Ramstein “left no doubt that our enemies will try to exhaust us or better destroy us,” adding that “they have enough weapons” to achieve the purpose.

Medvedev, who was also the president of Russia, also warned that Russia it could seek to form a military alliance with enemies of the United States. He didn’t name the nations he had in mind, but Moscow has defense ties with Iran, Venezuela, Belarus and North Korea, and since invaded Ukraine in February of last yearhas also expanded its joint military exercises with China.

Ukraine is asking for more weaponsas he anticipates that Russia will launch a new offensive in the spring.