Zakharova: US nuclear facilities in Northern Europe will be legitimate Russian targets

In a scenario of direct conflict between Russia and NATO, US nuclear facilities that the White House could locate in Northern Europe would be legitimate targets for surgical strikes. This was stated during a briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.

“You don’t have to be a military strategist to understand that such [военные] the objects will pose a source of direct threat and, naturally, will inevitably be included in the list of legitimate targets determined by the scenario of a direct military clash between our country and NATO,” Zakharova explained.

She also said that with the advent of US nuclear weapons in the region, the security of Northern Europe “will only be harmed, not strengthened.”

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, after officially taking office, said that the country wants to have “real nuclear deterrents.” “I would start with the premise that we must have a real nuclear deterrent in Finland. This is what we have because NATO practically gives us three deterrents through our membership [в Североатлантическом альянсе]”, noted the politician.