Russia threatened to withdraw from the grain agreement on July 17, if its demands to improve its exports of foodstuffs and fertilizers were not met. That ammonia, for export to the world market.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin, quoted by the Tass news agency, said today, Saturday, that his country is still not satisfied with how to implement the grain export agreement across the Black Sea, which is a threat to withdraw from the agreement, which was mediated by the United Nations and Turkey.

The threat comes a day after he met with the UN’s top trade official.

“We cannot be satisfied with how this agreement is implemented… there are still obstacles to our exports,” Vershinin was quoted as saying.

Russia’s exports of food and fertilizers are not subject to Western sanctions, but Moscow says restrictions on payment, logistics and insurance systems are an impediment to export.

And the Russian Information Agency quoted the Russian ambassador to Turkey as saying, on Friday, that despite the ongoing consultations with the United Nations regarding the grain agreement, there is no reason to extend its work.