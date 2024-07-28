ANDRussian President Vladimir Putin threatened on Sunday to restart production of medium-range nuclear weapons if the United States confirms its intention to deploy missiles in Germany or elsewhere in Europe.

“If the United States implements these plans, we will consider ourselves freed from the previously adopted unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities,” the Russian president said in a speech on the occasion of a naval parade in St. Petersburg.

According to him, “the development of several such systems is in the final stage” in Russia.

“We will take countermeasures to deploy them, taking into account the actions of the United States and its satellites in Europe and other regions of the world,” the Russian president warned.

This type of weapon, with a range of 500 to 5,500 km, was included in the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) between Washington and Moscow, signed during the Soviet era.

Russia and the United States withdrew from the treaty in 2019 amid mutual accusations of failing to comply with its provisions. Moscow has announced, however, that it would not resume production of such missiles unless Washington deploys them abroad.

But the United States and Germany announced in early July that they planned to begin targeted deployment of U.S. missiles in Germany in 2026, including SM-6 missiles, Tomahawk missiles and hypersonic weapons in development.

This situation is reminiscent of Cold War events involving the deployment of US Pershing medium-range missiles in Europe.

“Important Russian military and state administration points will be within range of these missiles.” […]”The flight time of these missiles, which could be equipped with nuclear warheads, to our territories will be about 10 minutes,” Putin said on Sunday.

The Kremlin had already warned a few weeks ago that European capitals would become legitimate targets for Russia if the United States deployed missiles on the continent.

Putin boasts of Russia’s naval power

During his speech in St. Petersburg, the Russian president, accompanied by the new Minister of Defense, Andrei Belousov, as well as Alexander Moiseev, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, congratulated the members of the Navy and all citizens of Russia on the anniversary.

“Today I would like to especially note that many naval crews are fighting bravely (…) in the zone of the special military operation (in Ukraine),” Putin told the more than 2,500 soldiers who took part in the parade on the Neva River.

“We always celebrate this holiday in a solemn manner, with respect and love for our famous fleet, with pride for our country, a maritime power,” he added from a stand set up on one of the river’s jetties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov (L) arrive for the Main Naval Parade marking the Russian Navy Day in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2024. Photo:EFE Share

Putin also noted that Navy Day has been celebrated by sailors for three centuries, having been established in honour of a victory by the Russian “young fleet” created by Peter the Great.

Russia this year replaced its navy chief in a bid to regain the initiative in the Black Sea amid repeated Ukrainian attacks on its ships, which eased under Moiseev.

Nevertheless, The security of the Black Sea Fleet remains one of the main concerns of the Russian military command at this stage of the war.

