The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the United States ambassador to Russia, Lynn Tracy, on Thursday (7) to demand that cooperation with American organizations declared “undesirable” in the country cease, with the risk of even expulsion of diplomats. Americans.

“The ambassador received an official note demanding to cease any collaboration with the activities of the aforementioned NGOs,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow was referring to organizations such as the American Council on Education and the Institute of International Education, which local authorities accuse of promoting “anti-Russian” programs with the support of the diplomatic legation.

These projects “aim to recruit 'agents of influence' under the guise of educational and cultural exchanges,” the Russian ministry's note added.

Another demand from Moscow passed on to the American ambassador was the removal of the list of projects by these organizations from the embassy's official website and social networks, “aimed at promoting behaviors and values ​​alien to Russian society”. If it continues, such collaboration “will be considered a violation of Russian law,” the statement warned.

“Attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the Russian Federation, including subversive actions and the dissemination of disinformation in the context of elections and special military operations, will be repressed harshly and firmly, up to the point of expulsion with the status of 'persona non grateful' to US embassy officials involved in such actions,” threatened Moscow.

In recent weeks, Russia has accused Western diplomats of going overboard, such as when they attended the funeral of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Moscow's “message” comes a week before the March 15-17 presidential elections, in which current Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin is running to stay in power for another term after more than 20 decades in office.

Russia increases repression against opponents

Putin's government has intensified the political persecution of opponents, especially in the months leading up to the presidential election.

In addition to making the candidacy of opponents, such as Boris Nadezhdin and Yekaterina Duntsova, opposed to the invasion of Ukraine, unfeasible, the Kremlin began a race against critics who could influence the decision of Russian voters next week.

The most recent examples of repression following the death of Alexei Navalny, the leader opposing Putin, were the conviction of the Nobel Peace Prize winner, the veteran human rights activist Oleg Orlov; and the inclusion of chess player exiled in the USA Garry Kasparov, world champion between 1985 and 2000, on the list of extremists and terrorists.

In December last year, Russia included Boris Akunin, one of the most read contemporary writers in the country and highly critical of the war in Ukraine, on the same list.