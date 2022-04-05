Home page world

Tanya Banner

Russia threatens to end the International Space Station ISS because of sanctions in the Ukraine war. Roskomos boss Rogozin wants to name deadlines shortly.

Washington DC/Moscow – Construction of the began almost 25 years ago International Space Station (ISS), for more than 21 years the space station has been orbiting the earth permanently inhabited. But in Ukraine war the ISS is increasing to the pawn of Russian politics. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space agency Roskosmos, has been threatening since the beginning of the Ukraine conflict to end cooperation around the space station. In addition to Roskosmos, the US space agency is also at the ISS NASA and its European counterpart Esa involved.

Rogozin recently announced on Telegram that he would announce on Saturday (04/02/2022) how the Russian side intends to proceed with cooperation in space if the sanctions imposed in the Ukraine war against Russia cannot be cancelled. Now Rogozin also announced on Telegram: The Moscow leadership will shortly propose specific deadlines for ending the cooperation. The letters would go to the space agencies of the USA, Canada, Japan and the European Union delivered.

Ukraine war and sanctions: Russia threatens to end ISS cooperation

A full restoration of normal relations between the ISS partners is “only possible with a complete and unconditional lifting of the illegal sanctions,” the dpa news agency translated Rogozin’s letter. He also published responses from NASA boss Bill Nelson and Esa Director General Josef Aschbacher on Telegram. Nelson wrote that “maintaining safe and successful ISS operations remains a priority for the United States.” Nelson wants to continue working with Russia on the ISS, and NASA will appeal to the US authorities for simplified solutions.

Esa boss Aschbacher, on the other hand, according to Rogosin, only worked as a “postman”. He only passed on a letter from Roskosmos to the EU members. Russia should therefore wait until all EU members have spoken, criticized Rogozin and continued: Until then, the ISS could “die its own death”.

Because of sanctions: is Russia ending cooperation in space?

Rogozin had already threatened several times on Twitter and Telegram that Russia will leave the ISS project early. Nasa has already considered how a Operation of the space station without Russian involvement could succeed. It's not that easy, because the ISS is built in such a way that the Russian and American parts are interdependent. For example, Russia provides propulsion for the International Space Station and also performs debris avoidance maneuvers, while American solar plants produce electricity and transmit it to the Russian segment.

So far there has been official cooperation on the ISS until 2024, but NASA had made it clear some time ago that they would operate the space station until 2030 and the ISS wants to crash in early 2031. It is currently unclear whether this is still a realistic plan. (tab/dpa)