The Russian government classified Finland’s decision to completely close the border between the two countries as “irrational” and threatened to deploy troops to the region.

This Tuesday (28), the Finnish government announced the closure, from Thursday (30) to December 13, of all posts on the border with Russia. Seven had already been closed and now the same measure will be applied to the only one that remains open, Raja-Jooseppi, in the far north of Finland.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko classified the action as “simply irrational” and accused Helsinki of authorizing the deployment of NATO forces on its territory – the Nordic country joined the Western military alliance in April this year.

“Evidently, the entire alliance [OTAN] increased the contact zone with its main enemy, as Russia is seen by the alliance, by 1,300 kilometers [extensão da fronteira entre Rússia e Finlândia]. And they will demand that Finland do what other allies are doing, that is, take all necessary measures and receive foreign forces on its territory. We know that Finland has signed relevant bilateral agreements”, said Grushko, in statements published by the Tass agency.

The deputy minister stated that, faced with a “political-military reality strongly fraught with destabilization”, Russia must take measures in the border region.

“We will do this, as the Russian president said [Vladimir

Putin], based on real changes in the military situation. I am referring to military forces that may be deployed or appear along our borders,” Grushko said.

Viacheslav Volodin, president of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, said on Tuesday that Finland’s decision will cost the Nordic country almost 3 billion euros.

“By putting up its iron curtain, the Finnish government essentially punishes its citizens and deprives its country of development opportunities,” said the Russian deputy.

Around a thousand illegal immigrants, from countries including Iraq, Yemen, Somalia and Syria, have arrived in Finland via the border with Russia since the beginning of November.

The Finnish government claims that the migratory pressure that led to the closure of the border is Russia’s response to Finland’s entry into NATO and the announcement of the country’s increased cooperation with the United States in the area of ​​defense.