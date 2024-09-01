Russia will make changes to its nuclear doctrine in response to Western actions over the crisis in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency on Sunday.

Ryabkov did not explain what these changes would entail.

Russia’s current nuclear doctrine, according to a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, states that Russia may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or an attack with conventional weapons that threatens the existence of the Russian state.

Russia accuses the West of using Ukraine to wage a proxy war against it, and Moscow has previously said it is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine. Ryabkov’s statement was the most definitive yet on moving forward with those changes.

“The work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear intention to make corrections,” TASS quoted Ryabkov as saying.

He said the decision was “linked to the escalation path pursued by our Western opponents” regarding the Ukrainian crisis.