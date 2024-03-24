Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, said on Sunday that his country will track down those responsible for the concert hall massacre, wherever and whoever they are.

Medvedev, a former Russian president, made this statement in a post on his official account on the Telegram application.

He added, “We will avenge each one (of the dead and wounded). Those involved, regardless of their country of origin and status, have now become our main and legitimate target.”

Russia lowered flags at half-mast on Sunday to mourn the killing of at least 137 people by automatic weapons fire at a rock concert on the outskirts of the capital, in the deadliest attack in Russia in two decades.

On Friday, Medvedev said that the planners of the attack that occurred in a suburb of the capital, Moscow, must be pursued and killed.