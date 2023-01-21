Russia threatens sanctions after RT France accounts freeze

The Kremlin threatens to take measures against French media in Russia, AFP news agency reported on Saturday. Earlier this week, France froze the bank accounts of broadcaster RT France, the French branch of Russia’s state broadcaster Russia Today.

The decision to block the bank accounts was taken as a result of the latest European sanctions and not on the initiative of the French state, the Ministry of Economic Affairs says. Despite this, the measure “will be withheld,” an anonymous source told Russian news agencies. “Blocking RT France accounts will lead to retaliation against French media in Russia.” The source accuses Paris of “terrorizing Russian journalists”.

RT France, based in a suburb of Paris and financed by the Russian government, has been banned from broadcasting in the European Union since March 2, 2020 to prevent the spread of disinformation from Russia. Despite this, the broadcaster continued to make broadcasts, which are broadcast in French-speaking African countries. France is the only EU country in which a separate branch of the Russian propaganda channel is located.