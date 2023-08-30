Russia has been the object of the largest offensive with Ukrainian drones at dawn this Wednesday since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. Several of these unmanned and explosive-laden devices have damaged at least four Russian transport planes parked at an airfield in the Pskov region, near the borders with Estonia and Latvia, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. It is the first major Ukrainian attack on a city in western Russia. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, at least four Il-76 army transport planes were damaged by the explosions. The 334th Air Transport Regiment operates in that province. In addition, the wave of drones also hit five other regions of the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zajárova, has stated that the Ukrainian offensive “will not go unpunished”. It is unknown if the drones were fired from Ukrainian or Russian territory.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have repelled a massive drone strike in central Russia, but made no mention of Pskov. The department headed by General Sergei Shoigu claimed to have shot down three unmanned aircraft in the Bryansk border region with Ukraine, two in the Ryazan province, and one in each of the following regions: Oryol, Kaluga and Moscow.

The Mash News Channel reported that the attack on Pskov hit the fuel tanks of the airport facilities, causing a huge explosion. According to the authorities, the fire was extinguished after one in the morning (one hour less in mainland Spain). The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, immediately went to the scene of the attack. “I have been on the scene since the beginning of the incident. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. The magnitude of the destruction is being specified, ”he said. The city of Pskov, located more than 700 kilometers from the nearest point of the border with Ukraine, had lived outside the war until now.

The images broadcast from this town showed huge columns of fire at the airport. A video shared by the governor recorded the moment of the attack and the sound of anti-aircraft artillery shots. According to Russian media, the facilities were attacked by a wave of more than a dozen drones.

More information

Pskov airport was closed after the attack. The Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, reported early in the morning of the “normal operation” of its air control facilities, although the flights were cancelled. “The airport and regional services are taking measures to resume flights,” said this department. One of the Ukrainian objectives with their drone attacks is to boycott passenger traffic in Russia, a country where the capital is key as a stopover due to the scarcity of routes between its own cities. The frequent presence of drones in Moscow has forced it to temporarily close its airports on several occasions.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Legal proceedings Defense: Man accused of Turku's double murder fails to understand his actions - € 20 debt behind homicides subscribe

The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, also reported another attack directed against the capital. According to the politician, one of the drones was shot down by anti-aircraft systems in the Ruzski district, west of Moscow. “There were no victims or damage,” he wrote on his Telegram channel Sobyanin. It is the latest in a countless list of “incidents”, as Moscow describes them, which began on May 3 with the coup of the devices that reached the roof of one of the Kremlin palaces, and has continued with other bombings. against the city’s financial district, Moskva-City, and some neighborhoods where the Russian power elite stay.

In addition to hitting the Pskov airfield, the Ukrainian drones launched on Wednesday hit both a building of the Russian Investigative Committee and a plant of the Kremny EL company in Briansk. According to the independent newspaper Vazhnye Istoriiis one of the country’s leading manufacturers of microelectronics and a major supplier to the army for the manufacture of Pantsir anti-aircraft and Iskander missile systems.

Offensive against kyiv

The Ukrainian offensive with unmanned devices on Russia during the early hours of Wednesday has coincided with the Russian bombardment against kyiv. The bombardment has reminded its citizens of the worst days of last May, when Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital practically every night with dozens of missiles and drones. As in those weeks of May and early June, the flashes and the roar of the explosions from the anti-aircraft defenses, as well as from the large-caliber machine guns used to shoot down drones, have surprised the city center at various times. Two security guards, aged 26 and 36, who worked on the night shift for a Kiev company, were killed by shell fragments intercepted by anti-aircraft defenses.

The first wave of the early morning, with Iranian Shahed drones, reached the periphery of kyiv in the middle of the night. The second, of missiles fired from bombers in the Caspian Sea, took place when the night curfew had already been lifted and vehicle traffic in the city began to pick up.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelensky, reiterated last Sunday in a television interview that Ukrainian cities must get used to living with the permanent threat of bombing, and that the air protection model in which they are reflected is the Israeli one. The municipalities of Israel are protected by the Iron Dome anti-aircraft defense system, which allows citizens to lead a normal life despite the interception of missiles from the Palestinian territories. The difference is that the intensity and power with which Russia is attacking Ukraine is much greater and depends on international support, especially the US Patriot air defense batteries.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.