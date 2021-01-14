The Russian prison services announced, Thursday, January 14, their intention to arrest Alexeï Navalny if he returns to Russia on Sunday. They accuse him of having violated the conditions of a suspended prison sentence. For his part, the opponent denounces maneuvers of the Kremlin to scare him.

Sworn enemy of Russian power, Alexeï Navalny has been recovering in Germany since August, where he had been medically transferred after falling into a coma after returning from a trip to Siberia, victim of suspected poisoning. On Wednesday, he announced his intention to return to Russia on Sunday, despite threats from the Russian Prison Service (FSIN) who ensure that he has been wanted since the end of December and risks imprisonment.

The FSIN criticizes the 44-year-old opponent for not appearing before the Russian prison service twice a month as required by the conditions of a 3.5-year suspended prison sentence to which he was convicted in 2014. If the FSIN admits “take into account” the fact that Alexeï Navalny was for three weeks in a coma in a Berlin hospital, he assures that the opponent did not respond to a summons on October 23 and did “notified one month later” that he was in Germany.

For the opponent, these threats are maneuvers by the Russian authorities to prevent him from returning. “They are doing everything to scare me and all that is left for Putin is to post a sign over the Kremlin that says ‘Alexei, please do not come in under any circumstances'”, he said in the video announcing his return on Wednesday.