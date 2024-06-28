This Friday, Russia threatened Western powers with a “direct confrontation” due to the “intensification” of US military drone flights over the Black Sea. a few days after a Ukrainian bombing of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Moscow considers that the United States and its allies became part of the conflict in Ukraine due to the military assistance they give to kyiv and the authorization to use long-range missiles against Russian territory.

US drone flights over the Black Sea “increase the likelihood of incidents in the airspace with aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which increases the risk of a direct confrontation between the Alliance [Atlántica] and the Russian Federation”denounced the Russian Ministry of Defense in a statement.

“The NATO countries would be responsible,” he warned, specifying that Defense Minister Andrei Belousov ordered the army “to take measures to quickly respond to provocations.”

The ministry claimed to have observed an increase in the number of “US strategic unmanned aerial vehicles over the waters of the Black Sea”, and He accused Washington of using these flights to help Ukraine attack Russian targets.

After long refusing for fear of provoking an escalation, the United States and European powers began to authorize Kiev to use, under certain conditions, Western precision weapons to destroy sites and systems used to bomb Ukraine from Russian territory.

Ukrainian servicemen from the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich Artillery Brigade fire a French-made CAESAR self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions in the Donetsk region. Photo:AFP Share

Bombings

Russia had already threatened the United States with retaliation on June 24, the day after a Ukrainian bombing of Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 and which serves as a rear base for the Russian military.

The attack left four dead, including two children, and more than 150 injured, according to Moscow.

Bombings with this type of missile require specialists, technologies and data from American intelligence.

Russian military reported that Ukraine used ATACMS missiles And Moscow claims that such missile strikes require specialists, technology and intelligence from the United States.

The Pentagon reacted on Monday, saying that Ukraine makes “its own decisions.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened earlier this month to deliver equivalent weapons to enemies of Western powers to strike at their interests in other regions of the world.

The Russian fleet has numerical superiority in the Black Sea, but has lost many ships in the last two years due to naval drone attacks launched by kyiv.

Fighting continues in eastern Ukraine. Moscow claimed on Friday the capture of the village of Rozdolivka, in northern Bakhmut.

Residents clear debris next to heavily damaged houses following shelling in Pokrovsk, eastern Donetsk region, on June 24, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo:AFP Share

A Russian bombing killed four civilians in the small town of Niu York, also in the east, according to authorities. Two others died in bombings in the northeast and south of the country.

Russian troops achieved their biggest territorial advance in 18 months in May, with a major ground offensive in the Kharkiv region, in the northeast of the former Soviet republic.

But according to kyiv, Ukrainian troops are now in a better position thanks to the arrival of Western ammunition after months of blockade.

In the diplomatic field, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that he was working on a new plan to end the conflict which began in February 2022, with the aim of it being “supported by the majority” of the countries in the world.

But at the same time, He promised to continue strengthening his country’s military capabilities in order to impose a “just peace” on Russia.