Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister rules out “no option” in the response to hypersonic weapons in Germany. Tensions between Russia and NATO are rising.

Moscow – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has responded to the planned stationing of hypersonic weapons in Germany with a warning. Russia will take “compensatory measures” if Germany initiates “escalatory measures” under the pretext of the situation in Kaliningrad. When asked about the use of nuclear weapons, Ryabkov said he was “not ruling out any options”.

The German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius explained in an interview with the Luxembourg Daily newspaperthat Washington’s decision to station hypersonic weapons in Germany from 2026 is a reaction to the stationing of Russian Iskander missiles in the Kaliningrad region. Deployment was announced in a joint statement on July 10According to this, SM-6, Tomahawk and newly developed hypersonic weapons, such as the Dark Eagle, are to be stationed in Germany.

The hypersonic missiles are to be stationed in Germany from 2026. © IMAGO/Xinhua/Wang Shang

Russia keeps all options open for response

Ryabkov emphasized According to the Russian news agency Cupthat Russia will ensure its security along the entire border, including the war zone in Ukraine. Russia would “respond with compensatory measures in the manner that we consider most acceptable,” said the Deputy Foreign Minister. This is not the first hint of a possible use of nuclear weapons. “Nothing is predetermined, including the further escalation of the situation,” Ryabkov said.

The politician understood the stationing as a “search for reasons to attribute something to us again from the point of view of an intervention in its security, precisely this escalation path.” The stationing of the hypersonic weapons is probably more about military rearmament than the targeted search for accusations.

Pistorius said that “deterrence will work again” when it is clear that Germany and the NATO can defend themselves successfully. According to the joint statement, these “advanced capabilities” could play their part in this. Nevertheless, the statements reflect the tense relationship between Russia and NATO since the beginning of the Ukraine war. (lismah)