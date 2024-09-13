Home policy

Will Ukraine be given permission to launch missile attacks deep into Russian territory? The Kremlin is indirectly threatening serious consequences in the UN Security Council.

New York – Citing its nuclear weapons, Russia is warning the United States and NATO against a possible Ukrainian use of long-range Western precision weapons against targets deep inside Russian territory. “This is not a game. The fact is that NATO will be directly involved in hostilities against a nuclear power. I think you should not forget this and think about the consequences,” said the Russian U.N.-Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya to the United Nations Security Council.

“The NATO military will program missile systems. We are not talking about allowing Kiev to launch long-range attacks on Russia, but rather about making a decision for direct attacks from the West,” said the diplomat. NATO would become a direct party to the war. Russia’s President had previously expressed similar views. Vladimir Putin but did not refer to the arsenal of nuclear weapons.

“I have never said, and we would never say, that we do not take Mr. Putin’s threats seriously,” said John Kirby, communications director of the National Security Council in the White House. Putin’s threats of nuclear weapons are taken seriously. Putin has shown that he is capable of escalation and aggression. “So we take these statements seriously, but this is nothing we have not heard before. So we take note of them.”

Ukraine demands that the West allow the deployment of long-range missiles in the Russian hinterland

Western-backed Ukraine has long been demanding that the US and Britain allow the deployment of long-range missiles in Russia’s hinterland. Its stated aim is to disrupt Russian logistics and attack air force airfields far behind the Russian-Ukrainian border.

According to official statements, the USA is limiting the use of its weapons against Russia to the defence of the Russian offensive against the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. The British government has not yet commented specifically on the question of what exactly it is allowing Ukraine to do with the weapons it has made available. US media are speculating that US President Joe Biden could be on the verge of clearing the way for Ukraine to launch similar attacks. He will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House on Friday. (so with dpa)