Home page politics

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Putin calls Finland's NATO membership a “senseless step” and threatens to station Russian weapons systems on the Finnish border.

Moscow – Last year, NATO admitted two new members. Finland joined in April 2023 when the Ukraine War broke out. Sweden only became part of the alliance in March 2024. Russia is particularly dissatisfied with Finland's admission to NATO since the two countries share a border. The Russian ambassador to Finland warns of consequences if Finland stations NATO nuclear weapons on its territory.

Russian Ambassador to Finland Pavel Kuznetsov made the comments to the news agency TASS: “Sooner or later the relationship between the two neighbors will be restored. “But that won’t happen as quickly as we would like.” He added: “After Finland joined the aggressive military bloc [der Nato] “In any case, there will be no return to the previous format of cooperation.” Kuznetsov also stressed that Finland has clearly joined the 'war party against Russia until they win here' when it comes to Ukraine.

After joining NATO: Tensions between Russia and Finland increase

Tensions between the two countries are increasing. The Russian ambassador made it clear that Russia would take retaliatory measures if NATO nuclear weapons were stationed on Finnish soil. “Of course, we cannot avoid reacting to possible decisions by the Finnish government in this area. Depending on the actual threats that these measures pose to our security, concrete steps will be developed,” Kuznetsov explained the possible scenario.

NATO soldier during an exercise in Finland: the Nordic country borders Russia, which is currently waging war against Ukraine. © Anders Wiklund/TT/Imago

“The Finns must be aware that such a major provocation will not remain without a Russian response,” the ambassador warned. However, he added: “However, we assume that common sense will prevail.”

A month ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed incomprehension as to why Finland joined the NATO alliance after decades of neutrality. This was reported by European Pravda, referring to a conversation between Putin and the Kremlin-affiliated propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov. Putin called Finland's NATO membership a “senseless step.”

Finland warns of “military threat” from Russia

Putin announced that he would station Russian weapons systems along the 1,300-kilometer-long border. “We didn't have troops there, and now we're going to use them. We didn't have any weapons [in der Nähe der finnischen Grenze]but now we will have them,” Putin told the propagandist.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo warned of the “danger of an attack” in a speech to the European Parliament on March 13. He emphasized that Russia is “not invincible,” like Newsweek reported. He called on Parliament to rise to the “challenge” and support Ukraine. “Russia continues to commit war crimes in Ukraine,” Orpo said. “Russia appears to be preparing for a long conflict with the West and poses a persistent and existential military threat to Europe,” Orpo added.

NATO: All members and expansion rounds View photo series

“If we, as a united Europe, do not respond adequately to this challenge, the coming years will be fraught with danger and the imminent threat of attack,” he warned. “We must now pledge our support to Ukraine to win this war, while strengthening our own defense capabilities,” appealed the Finnish Prime Minister. (vk)

Editor Victoria Krumbeck wrote this article. Editor Lukas Rogalla then optimized at his own discretion AI-Language model used. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.