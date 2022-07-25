ROME (Reuters) – Moscow may try to skew Italy’s upcoming elections by spreading fake news on social media to favor pro-Russian parties, the leader of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said on Monday.

Enrico Letta, who is losing to a right-wing alliance in the polls, said he wanted Italian intelligence agencies and the European Union’s disinformation unit to monitor the two-month election campaign and avoid outside interference.

“I am issuing this red alert for the good of the country, but also for the good of Europe,” Letta told Reuters from her office in Rome, where she is hastily preparing for the snap election that was called last week after the collapse. of the national unity government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

This was the first time Letta has voiced her concern, although she has given no evidence that Russia is planning interference. The Russian embassy in Rome did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Two of Letta’s main adversaries, Forza Italia and the League, traditionally have close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their respective leaders, Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, condemned the invasion of Ukraine but also questioned why the West should send arms to Kiev.

“I know very well that Salvini and Berlusconi are on a completely different path… that’s why I’m afraid of the Russian approach to this election campaign,” said Letta, 55, who was Italian prime minister from 2013 to 2014.

The League declined to comment. There was no immediate response from Forza Italia.

There have been accusations of Russian interference on social media in previous elections, but Italian intelligence agencies have already played down the threat.

Opinion polls suggest that the conservative bloc, including Forza Italia, the League and the far-right Brothers of Italy, will win the September 25 election.