Home page World

Split

Russia threatens Britain again with the use of the hypersonic Satan-2 nuclear missile.

Moscow – It’s not the first time that Russia threatens Britain with a nuclear attack. According to the British news portal The Independent, this time it was about the Nuclear missile RS-28-Sarmatbetter known as Satan-2. Russia is therefore able Great Britain to hit within “200 seconds”. That’s what the deputy chairman of the Russian Defense Committee, Aleksey Zhuravlyov, said on Russian state television on Russia 1. But not only that: he doubts the existence of Finland.

Given the Ukraine conflict At the time of the interview, Finland was about to join NATO – the application for this has now been submitted (as of May 15). “If Finland wants to join this bloc, then our aim is perfectly legitimate – to challenge the very existence of this state. It’s logical,” Zhuravlyov said. Also the USA he threatened: “If the United States threatens our state, that’s good: here’s the Sarmat for you, and there will be nuclear ashes from you if you think the Russian state shouldn’t exist.” And Finland says it agrees with the US. Well, get in line.”

Russia threatens nuclear missile: Zhuravlyov announces retaliation

When asked whether Russia would now station nuclear weapons on the border with Finland, Zhuravlyov said: “What for? We don’t need that,” reports The Independent. In April, Russia tested its new ICBM, which could target Europe and the US, and said it could be deployed by the fall. The Satan-2 hypersonic nuclear missile is capable of carrying ten or more nuclear warheads and decoys and hitting targets thousands of kilometers away.

In the Ukraine war, Vladimir Putin is threatening to launch the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile, which is planned for autumn. © Russian Defense Ministry Press/dpa

“We can strike with a Sarmat from Siberia and even reach Britain. And if we strike from Kaliningrad – the range of the hypersonic is 200 seconds – so go ahead folks,” the vice-chairman continued. According to the British news portal, he added that instead of strategic weapons, Russia will have Kinzhal-class weapons on the Finnish border. These can reach Finland in 20 or 10 seconds. Finland’s plan, the Nato wanting to join causes unrest in Russia. Zhuravlyov therefore announced that he would initiate military and other “retaliatory measures”. Z

Russia could attack Britain with nuclear missiles within seconds, warns Aleksey Zhuravlyov, deputy chairman of the Russian Defense Committee. (Archive image) © Stanislav Krasilnikov/Imago Images

According to the RIA news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko emphasized that Russia has no hostile intentions towards Finland or Sweden, and he sees no reason why they should join NATO. Should NATO bring nuclear forces and related infrastructure closer to the Russian border, appropriate precautionary measures would be taken. Meanwhile, however, Putin has suspended and arrested some of his military leaders.

Zhuravlyov has also claimed, according to The Independent, that St. Petersburg, Vladimir Putin’s birthplace, could be the first target of a NATO attack against Russia. Zhuravlyov believes that the US will “do everything possible to bring about World War III”. The United States would then blame the war for its problems, as it had done in World War I and World War II. (ter)