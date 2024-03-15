Home page politics

Russia responds to Armenia's attempts to open up to the West with threatening gestures. Armenia's response to Putin could be to leave the CSTO military alliance.

Moscow – Now Armenia seems to be doing the same Wladimir Putin to have missed out. The Kremlin is alarmed by the “insulting” rhetoric of the Armenian leadership, according to the Russian news agency Tass is called. The press secretary of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Marija Zakharova, was outraged by the statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Armenia had rapidly distanced itself politically from Russia and sought proximity to the West.

Armenia wants to prepare to join the EU – and leave Putin's military alliance

There is even talk of an application for Armenia to join the European Union Politco last reported. If certain demands were not met, Armenia threatened to withdraw from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This military alliance was founded in 2002 between Russia and some former satellite states of the Soviet Union.

Prime Minister Pashinyan makes demands on Putin – Kremlin appears “alarmed”

Now Prime Minister Pashinyan demanded that the CSTO define clear “zones of responsibility” and continued: “If the CSTO answers these questions and its answers meet our expectations, it means that the problems between Armenia and the CSTO have been resolved. If not, Armenia will leave the CSTO. When? I can't say that.” Armenia had accused Russia of refusing military aid after Azerbaijan launched an attack on the border with Armenia in September 2022 and seized the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

“We have never questioned the sovereign rights of any state,” said Zakharova. She continued: “This also applies fully to the CSTO. At the same time, we cannot help but be alarmed by the counterproductive, ultimatum-like and sometimes offensive rhetoric that prevails today in the Armenian leadership's statements on CSTO activities and is literally dictated to Armenian society.”

It is questionable whether Armenia will approach Russia again. The desired direction since the beginning of the Ukraine war and the lack of Russian intervention after Azerbaijan attacked Armenia is unmistakable. (SiSchr)