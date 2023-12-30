The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Saturday that the attack, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens, on the city of Belgorod “will not go unpunished,” holding the Ukrainian army responsible for it.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry announced earlier today that ten people were killed and 45 others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border.

The Ministry of Emergencies said on the Telegram application: “Nine adults and a child were killed in Belgorod by Ukrainian army bombing,” adding that 45 others were injured, including four children.

Pictures published by the authorities showed cars on fire and buildings with broken windows.

Traces of bombing in Belgorod

The Ministry of Defense said, on the Telegram application today, that “this attack will not go unpunished,” confirming that it was able to intercept two missiles and “most” of the missiles that were fired at the city.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “informed” of the attack on the city of Belgorod.

Russian agencies quoted the Russian presidential spokesman as saying, “President Vladimir Putin was informed of the Ukrainian army’s attack on residential areas in Belgorod,” the city near the border.