The rhetoric of the Ukrainian authorities, fueling aggravation in the Donbass, is fraught with grave consequences. This was stated by the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin in his Telegram-channel.

The politician reacted to the incident with the death of a child as a result of shelling in Donbass. According to him, all actions of the Ukrainian authorities are aimed at escalating the conflict and intimidating people, but not at its resolution.

“If radical Ukrainian politicians believe that they can get away with everything they do in the LPR and DPR (the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics – approx. “Lenta.ru”) – this is not so, ”Volodin said and threatened that such actions could end with the Hague Tribunal.

According to the chairman of the State Duma, Kiev is counting on the help of Western partners. However, Europe will never support a war near its borders and the censorship of opposition channels, which is abused in Ukraine, while the United States will “demand a triple price” for support.

On April 3, on the outskirts of Donetsk, a five-year-old child died as a result of a drone attack from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and another local resident was seriously injured. Since the end of March, there has been an increase in shelling from both sides in the Donbas. Ukraine accused Russia of building up its military presence in Donbass and blamed it for the deterioration of the situation in the conflict zone.