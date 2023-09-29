Inter RAO promised to stop exporting electricity to China due to duties

The energy holding Inter RAO will raise prices for electricity supplies to countries outside the EAEU from October 1 – the company is forced to take such a step due to the introduction by the Russian authorities of export duties of 7 percent. If buyers do not agree to receive energy at new prices, they threatened to stop exports, writes Kommersant with reference to the holding’s representative Alexandra Panina.

In particular, Inter RAO may stop supplies to its largest buyer – China, as well as Mongolia and Azerbaijan. These countries have already been notified of the price increase. “Today or tomorrow we are waiting for a response from our counterparties. If we don’t receive confirmation tomorrow, we plan to start restrictions or completely cut off volumes,” Panina said. Later, the company may also raise prices for Georgia and Turkey, but exports there are not planned in October.

Export duties on a wide range of goods supplied outside the EAEU were announced by the government on September 21 – they will be in effect from October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024. Depending on the product, the fee will be set at 4-7 percent at a rate of 80-95 rubles per dollar. If the exchange rate is less than 80 rubles, the duty will automatically be reset to zero.

The Russian electricity industry did not expect the authorities to take such a step towards it, sources told the newspaper. For example, for Inter RAO, the margin on sales to China is artificially limited by the regulator to 5 percent – the rest is used to reduce electricity prices for Russians from the Far East. If the company has to stop exporting to China, prices for residents of this region will “noticeably” increase, since with the current profitability of Inter RAO “there is no way it can afford to pay a seven percent duty,” Panina explained.

Director of the Center for Research in the Electric Power Industry at the Higher School of Economics, Sergei Sasim, considers the introduction of duties on electricity a “dangerous step” – either Far Eastern consumers, or the budget (due to a sharp increase in costs to curb price increases), or the income of electricity suppliers could suffer.

ACRA expert Denis Krasnovsky noted that the introduction of a duty above the contract margin looks “nothing less than a mechanism for banning the export of electricity.” “Clarification is required here, for example, the introduction of linking the export duty to the contract margin,” he explained.

Previously, experts noted that new export duties could increase the burden on Russian business and reduce the attractiveness of investment. Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov stated that the emergence of new fees or other tax payments makes it difficult for businesses to predict their income. This measure may slow down the growth of the country’s economy and will not be able to support the national currency, since additional tax payments will not have a direct impact on the ratio of supply and demand on the stock exchange.