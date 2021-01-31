In Saint Petersburg, Russia, tension was high between the police and the demonstrators gathered in support of the opponent of the regime, Alexeï Navalny. The arrests were heavy-handed, sometimes with extremely violent gestures. As in the rest of the country, the demonstration had not been authorized. “I want to defend my rights and the rights of Russian citizens”, confides a protester.

In Moscow, the center has been partially cordoned off. The deployment of the police was massive with thousands of men mobilized. The pro-Navalny tried to escape them. They changed their meeting place several times, but each time they were caught. According to an NGO, more than 4,500 arrests took place across the country. Alexeï Navalny’s team called for another demonstration on Tuesday, February 2, before the court, which must decide whether or not to revoke his stay. He faces up to three and a half years in prison.