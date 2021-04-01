Russia: Those vaccinated against “Corona” need to be vaccinated

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has confirmed that people who have been vaccinated against the Coronavirus will need to be re-vaccinated in the future.

Today, Thursday, the Russian news agency TASS quoted the minister as saying in a television interview: “We expect that there will likely be a need for re-vaccination. Everything will depend on the rates of herd immunity inside and outside the country.

Murashko said that he had received the “Sputnik V” vaccine against the Corona virus and had good immunity.

He said, “I got the vaccine produced by the Jamalia Institute, because I visit medical institutions because of my work, including those in areas with high infection rates, and this means that I, like all health workers, must have this preventive defense.”

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has recorded a gradual decline in the rate of the Corona outbreak, against the backdrop of the continuation of the large-scale vaccination campaign that was launched last December.