War between Russia and Ukraine, three oligarchs who died suddenly

There war in Ukraine we have been fighting relentlessly for almost now 60 days. Putin has escalated the attacks and appears to have no intention of stopping. The sanctions inflicted from Europe and give it United States to Fly they did not back him off Tsar. But maybe they have upset the oligarchs very close to him. In fact, since the beginning of March – reads the Messenger – there have been three suspicious deaths of very wealthy Russian entrepreneurs. The last two, those of Sergey Protosenya and of Vladislav Avayevtook place within a couple of days. Suicides apparently inexplicablewhole exterminated families, violent deaths whose dynamics, however, are difficult to reconstruct at times incomprehensible.

The last case – continues Il Messaggero – dates back to Tuesday: the dead body by Sergey Protosenyafifty-five-year-old vice president of the gas giant Novatek, was found together with those of the wife Natalya and della daughter Maria, just eighteen. They were in the family villa in Lloret de Mar, in Spain. The alarm was given by the eldest son, who could not get in touch with his parents. Natalya And Maria have been stabbed to deathwhile Protosenya was found hangednext to a knife bloody and ad an ax. But there aren’t any on his body traces of blood. The hypothesis murder-suicide not it’s for nothing discounted.

