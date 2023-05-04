Russia | This is known from the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin

The research institute ISW says that it was a stage set up by the Kremlin.

ISW: Russia probably staged the attack

Russia likely staged drone attack on Moscow’s Kremlin the night before Wednesday, US intelligence agency ISW writes in its analysis on Thursday.

Videos circulating on Wednesday show two separate explosions over the dome of the Kremlin’s Senate. The first one happens around 2:30 and the second one about 15 minutes later. In the last video, you can also distinguish the plane approaching the Senate.

Another video also shows unidentified figures climbing on the roof of the Senate building.

of ISW according to it, it is highly unlikely that two aircraft could have bypassed Moscow’s multiple air defense lines, which Russia has further improved since the start of its offensive.

According to ISW, another fact that points to staging is that Russia’s response to the attack has been quick and very consistent. Russian authorities and politicians have often had difficulty repeating a unified message after military defeats.

Now the presidential administration also published a press release, which is rare. In a press release, it claimed the attack was an assassination attempt on the president Vladimir Putin against. The presidential administration announced that it “reserves the right to countermeasures by means and at a time that it deems appropriate”.

You could also tell from the staging that the explosions can be seen quite impressively in the videos.

According to ISW, Russia’s motive would be to give the right to accelerate the war. It may predict, for example, attacks on government buildings in Ukraine or against political leaders. By bringing war to the core of power, Russia could also appear threatened and thereby justify, for example, the initiation of another motion.

Ukraine also unofficially denies the attack

Ukraine denied on Wednesday that he was behind the attack. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at a press conference in Helsinki that Ukraine does not attack Moscow but fights for its own territory.

According to the news channel CNN, Ukraine has denied its involvement to the US authorities behind the scenes as well.

This is not yet known

I will strike there is no information about a more detailed implementation. In the videos, the plane looks quite small and may not have been able to fly very far to the Kremlin.

You can’t tell from the video what causes the drones to explode. There is no visible anti-aircraft fire in the videos.

In addition to Ukraine’s involvement and Russia’s staging, there is also the option that the attack was carried out by a Russian group.

A former member of parliament living in exile, known as an opponent of Putin Ilya Ponomarev told the news channel CNN on Wednesday that the perpetrator of the attack would be a “Russian partisan group”.

“This is one of the Russian partisan groups,” Ponomaryev claimed to CNN. “I can’t say more because they haven’t publicly accepted responsibility yet.”

Ponomarjov said he knew of partisan groups in 40 Russian cities. According to Ponomarjov, the members of partisan groups are “young people, students, residents of big cities”.