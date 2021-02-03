Russia This is how President Niinistö and other European leaders commented on the Navalnyi verdict

President Niinistö: “In the Finnish and European legal systems, we do not even know in theory that a conditional sentence could be enforced due to a violation of supervision as here.” Angela Merkel: “Navalnyi must be released immediately.”

Several European leaders have condemned the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin sentenced to imprisonment and demanded his release. Navalnyi was sentenced on Tuesday night to two years and eight months in prison.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö described the sentencing of Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition politician, on Tuesday night Yle in the news thus:

“This is a tough solution. We in the Finnish and European legal systems do not even know, in theory, that a conditional sentence could be enforced for a breach of supervision as here. And if you think about that violation of control, now it seems that Navalnyi, who was thus poisoned and allowed to leave for Germany, returned from there voluntarily two weeks late. That it is this two weeks late is this violation and is causing a really severe penalty. ”

Reporter: Did Navalny become a political prisoner now?

“So. He is, of course, suffering his previous conviction, which has also been called into question. The enforcement of this judgment on these grounds is indeed harsh and very foreign to the Western notion of criminal justice. ”

Reporter: What is your perception of Putin’s involvement behind the Navalny verdict?

“I’m not going to evaluate that at all. I am not familiar with Russian law at all. It may be quite well written. ”

The leaders of European countries described the Navalny verdict as follows:

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson demanded the immediate release of Navalny.

“Alexei Navalny’s decision to return to Russia after the poisoning was a really bold and selfless act. Instead, today’s decision was sheer cowardice and does not even meet the basic standards of law. ”

In Germany chancellor Angela Merkel commented on the matter to a government spokesman Steffen Seibertin through.

“The verdict of Alexei Navalny is far from any rule of law. Navalnyi must be released immediately. Violence against peaceful protesters must end, ”Merkel said, according to Seibert.

French president Emmanuel Macron described Navaln’s verdict as “unacceptable”.

“Political disagreement is never a crime. We demand his immediate release. Respect for human rights and democratic freedom are not negotiable. “

EU foreign affairs and the High Representative for Security Policy Josep Borrell considers that the sentencing of Navalny is contrary to Russia ‘s international commitments.

“It is contrary to the ruling of the European Court of Human Rights, which considered his case arbitrary and unreasonable.”

Estonia prime minister Kaja Kallas considered Navalny’s verdict “cynical”.

“All arrested peaceful protesters and journalists must be released immediately.”

Swedish the prime minister’s Twitter account called on Russia to comply with its international obligations.

President Niinistö has demanded the release of Navalny in January when Navalnyi returned to Russia and was arrested by the authorities.

“The capture of Navalni must end as abruptly as possible. At the same time, there is no legal reason to keep him even detained. ” Niinistö told Helsingin Sanomat January 18.