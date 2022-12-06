Russia | This is all that is known about Ukraine’s drone strikes deep into Russia

The missile strikes deep in Russia on Monday show Ukraine’s tactical ingenuity, writes The Guardian.

Ukraine hit two Russian airbases with drones on Monday morning. Both attacks took place hundreds of kilometers away from the front lines of the war.

A senior official of the Ukrainian administration has confirmed that Ukraine was behind the attacks, The New York Times tells.

The official, who remained anonymous due to the sensitivity of the information, told the newspaper that the drones were launched from the territory of Ukraine, and at least one of the attacks was carried out in Russia, with the help of special forces near the base.

In the first attack on the Engels airbase located on the Volga in the Saratov region, two Tupolev Tu-95 long-range strategic bombers were damaged. In another attack on the Ryazan base, three were killed and five were injured when a fuel tank caught fire, according to Russian state media.

Ukraine has not previously during the war aimed its attacks so far into Russia. British newspaper The Guardian considers the attacks as possible evidence that Ukraine has a new type of aircraft with a range of up to 1,000 kilometers.

According to a Ukrainian soldier interviewed by The Guardian at the end of November, the weapon would have already been used against Russian forces. If this claim is true, a significant part of Russia will be accessible to Ukraine in the future. In addition, Moscow’s ability to launch cruise missiles from locations it considers safe, deep inside Russia, would be threatened.

“We attack where they are weak, we defend where they are strong”, former defense minister of Ukraine Andriy Zagorodnyuk told The Guardian.

Zagorodnyuk has described Ukraine’s military tactics as essentially “opportunistic”.

Most military observers have expected the front lines of the war to freeze in place for the winter months.

However, Monday’s attacks say something else: they show that Ukraine has tactical ingenuity that it has not been able to prepare for, The Guardian writes.

Also the docent of military sciences interviewed by HS Ilmari Käihkö said on Monday that, from Ukraine’s point of view, the attacks are above all a sign of the progress of the war.

“It is important for Ukraine to show both its own people and the international public and its supporters that the war is going on. The attacks are a spectacular way to show that Ukraine is capable of striking deep into Russia and against the Russian military apparatus,” Käihkö said.

of the United States president Joe Biden the administration has already stated in the past that it is extremely careful not to engage in direct military conflict with Russia.

Because the United States does not want to be a party to the conflict, it has refused to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons that would allow the country’s armed forces to strike Russia.

US officials are of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) who secretly modified the Himars rocket launcher systems to be sent to Ukraine. According to the WSJ’s sources, after the modifications, the Himars will not be able to launch long-range missiles.

Long-range missiles include ATACMS missiles. The range of the missiles in question is about 300 kilometers, and the United States has not agreed to give them to Ukraine.

According to the WSJ’s sources, the reason for the modification of Himars was that the United States wanted to reduce the escalation and expansion of the war. Ukraine has previously promised that it will not use weapon systems originating from the United States in its attacks on Russian soil.

The United States has still delivered almost 20 billion dollars, or about 19 billion euros, of other armed aid and security aid to Ukraine during the war.

The of the Guardian according to the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky the government has used technology developed in Ukraine during the war, for example in the attack on the Kerch Strait bridge.

The Kerch Strait explosion in October was a humiliating defeat from Russia’s point of view. The bridge connecting the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia has been said to be particularly important to the Russian president to Vladimir Putin.

The Guardian estimates that Ukraine is capable of new similar attacks as the war progresses.

in southern Russia Engels Air Base, located along the Volga River, serves as a base for Russia’s long-range Tupolev-160 and Tupolev-95 bombers. According to Ukrainian officials, the base has played a significant role in Russia’s intensified missile attacks, which have caused extensive damage to Ukrainian infrastructure.

The Engels base is located approximately 600 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The Ryazan base, on the other hand, is located about 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow. Both locations have so far remained outside the range of Ukrainian missiles.

The attack on the Engels base already had time to make some well-known Russian war bloggers demand more attacks against Ukraine from the country’s armed forces. The actions of the Russian armed forces also received widespread criticism.

“Sometimes it seems that even if you put a bomb in these people’s pockets, they wouldn’t notice it,” popular Russian blogger and commentator Voenniy Osvedomitel wrote on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyi’s adviser also recently commented on the explosions Mykhailo Podolyak.

“Galileo realized that the earth is round. If something is launched into the airspace of other states, unidentified flying objects will return to their starting point sooner or later,” Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Only hours after the blast, Ukrainian officials said more than a dozen Russian bombers had taken off from Engels Air Base.

According to Ukraine, Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Monday. President Zelenskyi said that most of the missiles were shot down.

Correction on December 6, 2022 at 11:51: The United States has already given Ukraine arms aid of almost 20 billion dollars, or about 19 billion euros, not a million, as was erroneously claimed earlier in the story.