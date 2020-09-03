Russia “This information war is virtually impossible to win” – HS compiled Russian analysts’ assessments of Navalny’s poisoning and Merkel’s comments

According to political analyst Jekaterina Šulman, the reason for the assassination attempt is pointless to guess, as the probable underlying forces live in their own information bubble. Researcher Alexander Baunov, on the other hand, pointed out that the distinction between enemies and traitors previously announced by Putin may be coming to an end.

Opposition politician Alexei Navalnyin poisoning became a bigger topic in Russia again when the German Chancellor Angela Merkel reported on Wednesday in Navalny found evidence of neurotoxin.

Many Russian analysts have also commented.

How will the case affect relations with the West?

In Russia, too, attention has been paid to Merkel’s stricter use of language than usual. Talks about the further deterioration of relations between Russia and the EU and possible new sanctions began immediately.

Director of the Russia International Relations Council Andrei Kortunov said the newspaper Vedomostthat much depends now on Russia’s official reaction. It can alleviate the situation by showing a willingness to cooperate.

“In this case, we are talking about a world-class German clinic for which reputation is very important. No one believes they are falsifying or following the instructions of special services. At the beginning of this information war is [Venäjälle] virtually impossible to win, ”Kortunov said.

Spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zaharova already called Germany’s statements “unfounded” on Wednesday night. It was also a television message. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Meanwhile, he said on Thursday that there were no grounds to blame the Russian state or consider sanctions.

Council Program Director Ivan Timofeyev said the newspaper Kommersant, the harsh speeches of the Russian Foreign Ministry or other authorities have no effect, they do not make anyone in the West nervous.

In both the EU and the US, mechanisms for imposing sanctions already exist, he added.

“The key question is how far the EU and the US are prepared to go when they have to take into account the damage they are doing.”

What role does Putin play?

In such cases, Russia usually begins a discussion about the role of the president Vladimir Putin has been. So it was with Navalny.

A familiar controversy quickly began over whether it would be beneficial or detrimental to Putin. It was also considered whether he had given an order, consent, sign, or hint, or whether everything had happened without his knowledge.

In addition to his political activities, Navalnyi has investigated and investigated administrative corruption, so there are several of his public enemies in Putin’s immediate circle.

Political scientists and former Putin speaker Abbas Galljamov said on Wednesday night on Facebook that Putin likes hierarchies and makes important decisions himself. He does not find it plausible that Putin would outsource the decision on the fate of the most prominent opposition politician to others.

According to Galljamov, the decentralization of the decision-making system would be a sign of the disintegration of the entire system.

“If someone decides without Putin’s knowledge to poison the opposition and at the same time create a problem directly for Putin, then someone will rule the country.”

Gallyamov thought it was theoretically possible that Putin would not be involved in the events. Then Putin’s image creators would have failed badly, because now Putin is responsible for everything.

Analyst Konstantin Kalachev in turn called The Bell online publication perception of the Kremlin’s central decision-making model as a myth. According to him, nothing can be ruled out.

“Nor is it that Navalnyi might have been poisoned without Putin’s knowledge and without agreeing with him. He doesn’t personally need this now, so it could be someone’s initiative. In that case, the state is losing its monopoly on violence. It’s scary, ”Kalachev said.

Director of the R.Polit Incubator Tatjana Stanovaja pondered the same on his Telegram channel.

“In general, of course, there is one thing if Putin has given his consent. But the other thing is if some of the stupidity of his subordinates is behind the poisoning, but Putin believes Professor Rink’s explanations. “

One of the developers of Novitok Leonid Rink has reiterated in public that Navalny’s symptoms do not fit the novice shock.

“I don’t know which is more dangerous,” Stanovaya wrote.

Stanovaya is already in the past written on the website of the Carnegie Center in Moscow consider the assessment of Putin’s direct involvement in the poisoning “controversial.” He justified it, among other things, by saying that Navalnyi is an enemy and not a traitor. It is a segregation that Putin has spoken publicly, in which enemies must be respected.

The assassination attempt on Stanovaya is “an important symptom that shows erosion in the power of Putin’s Russian machinery of violence”. The actors next to the administration do take things into their own hands.

Researcher at the Carnegie Center Alexander Baunov Meanwhile, he pointed out on Twitter on Thursday that the Navalny poisoning would remove the distinction between traitors and enemies declared by Putin. If this difference is really gone, the regime, or at least the strictest part of it, fears for its position in a new way.

“Unlike an opposition politician Boris Nemtsovin and supplier Anna Politkovskaya shootings, the attack on the Navalny was too sophisticated to be associated with disobedient deputies such as angry Chechen patriots, ”Baunov wrote.

Why was Navalnyi poisoned now?

The time has given rise to widespread reflection. Russia will soon have regional elections, the situation in Belarus is tense, and demonstrations in Khabarovsk have been going on for weeks.

Deputy Director of the Center for Political Technologies Alexei Makarkin pointed out in The Bell that images and signs in support of the Navalny have appeared alongside the governor fired in the Khabarovsk protests.

“He has become a point where the regional agenda and the Moscow political agenda meet.”

Galljamov said the newspaper Novaya Gazeta earlier that Navalny’s absence could increase protest sentiment and therefore be detrimental to the Kremlin in the September local elections. Instead, in the Duma elections to be held next September at the latest, Navalny’s absence will benefit the Kremlin.

“Without him, it will be difficult for the opposition to hold a‘ smart vote, ’” Gallyamov said, referring to Navalny’s system of concentrating votes on the opponents of those in power.

Politics commentator Jekaterina Šulman however, told The Bell that he considered the reflection on the time futile.

“People who decide things like this live in their own information space. It may seem illogical to us to hold such a thing now that the constitution has been successfully amended, the next wave of a pandemic is expected, there will be presidential elections in the United States soon and a political crisis in Belarus, ”Shulman said.

“But these people have their own calendar, their own news agenda, their own anniversaries and anniversaries. Even more important is that these people have their own reference group, whose views are important to them. ”

How do Russians react to the news of the poison survival?

Opinion polling institute Deputy Director of the Levada Center Denis Volkovin according to society is more clearly divided in two. The view of young people and those who use the Internet about the Kremlin and its means is reaffirmed. Another group, on the other hand, is convinced that this is a provocation from the West.

According to Makarkin, the information divides society into three groups, just like Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine.

The first group consists of “tough loyalists” following television who believe the official version and see the case as a new provocation from the West. The second group is the “soft loyalists” who do not believe they hear the truth but choose the “patriotic line” without believing the message. Third are the critics who received new evidence.

Are there any demonstrations expected?

According to Šulman, in the current situation no.

“This news is important for international relations, but does not evoke the feelings of a large crowd,” he estimates.

Volkov of The Levada Center agrees with The Bell, while acknowledging the difficulty of predicting protests. According to him, they are difficult without the Navalny, in addition to which many may have been frightened.

However, Makarkin sees protests as possible. He points out on his Telegram channel that the opposition restricted demonstrations in the spring and summer. It was influenced by the authorities ’decision to ban them under the pandemic, but also by the real fear of the virus.

The protests in Khabarovsk and Belarus not only have a strong example, but also marginalize the “medical” argument [olla osoittamatta mieltä], ”Makarkin wrote.