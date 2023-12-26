Russia | There will be candidates other than Putin for the presidential elections, the Central Election Commission assures

Last week, the Central Election Commission rejected the candidacy application of a journalist who spoke out for peace.

Russian more than 30 people are running for the presidential election, says the chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission to the Russian news agency Tassi. The news agency Reuters also reported on the matter.

Chairman Ella Pamfilova assures that there will be other candidates for the election than the sitting president Vladimir Putin.

“The campaign will undoubtedly be competitive, because it is clear that there is more than one candidate. Now there are already more than 30 candidates as candidates,” Pamfilova said, according to Tassi.

Last week, the Central Election Commission rejected a journalist who spoke out for peace Yekaterina Duntsova nomination application citing incorrect documents.

The elections are scheduled to be held in mid-March. Even if other candidates are accepted for the elections, it is practically clear that Putin will win the elections. Putin announced his candidacy earlier this month.

Central Election Commission Chairman Pamfilova also told Tassi that it is possible for residents of the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine to vote in the elections with Ukrainian passports.

“This is a completely reasonable and correct solution for this particular period, until the situation stabilizes,” Pamfilova said.

Russian presidential elections are also planned to be held in Ukraine in the regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which Russia claimed to have annexed last year. The regions are not completely under Russian control, but the Central Election Commission speaks of them as “new regions of Russia”.