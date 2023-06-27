Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Russia | There were interruptions in the mobile phone connections of the Finnish Consulate in St. Petersburg last week

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 27, 2023
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the outages were caused by “challenges related to bank payments after Russia froze the accounts of Finnish embassies”.

Finland The Consulate General in St. Petersburg noticed interruptions in mobile phone connections last week, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The outages were especially related to outgoing calls.

The consulate general’s mobile phone connections returned to normal by the end of the week.

Silencing telephone signals is not a new phenomenon in St. Petersburg. Last year, the administration of St. Petersburg announced that it would buy equipment to block telephone signals. According to the local media, there is no information on where and how the devices are used.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there have been no problems with mobile phone connections at the Finnish embassy in Moscow.

