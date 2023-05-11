Russia | “There is a real risk of a war of all against all” – Moscow is bubbling, and Prigozhin is seeking his place

On Wednesday, HS reported on the view of a soldier belonging to Wagner that the mercenary company could cause unrest in Moscow.

A mercenary company Wagner’s director Yevgeny Prigozhin hardly seeks to foment chaos in Moscow. On the other hand, Prigozhin may already be preparing for the post-Putin era. This is what the experts interviewed by HS assessed when asked if Wagner could try to cause unrest inside Russia.

Prigozhin has soldiers, assets worth billions of euros, relations with the elite and fame. Recently, he has also been more and more harsh with the Russian military leadership.

HS said on Wednesday on the other hand, about the Wagner soldier who had returned from the front, who had said frankly that he expected unrest in Moscow in the near future. According to the soldier, the instigators would be his comrades in arms.

Also some of the experts interviewed by HS estimate that there are troubled times ahead. However, one can only guess at Prigozhin’s role as an instigator of chaos.

“There is a real risk of a war of all against all,” says a senior researcher Jussi Lassila From the Foreign Policy Institute.

Concern about a possible defeat in Ukraine has increased tensions in Russia. Prigozhin gets a boost from the discontent of various militant and nationalist groups.

“Prigožin’s activation is part of the general bubbling,” says Lassila.

The most recent suspected assassination took place near Nizhny Novgorod, when a car bomb wounded a militant war writer and politician Zahar Prilepin and killed this bodyguard.

Wider chaos could start in a situation where Russia would have to significantly withdraw from Ukraine, Lassila estimates.

Lassila considers the key issue to be which of the militant groups would be able to cooperate with civil society and get different power groups on their side.

Prigozhin has received the leader of the Just Russia party as his public supporter Sergei Mironov, but this in turn plays its own unpredictable game. Even a decade ago, he challenged Putin in the ranks of the liberals.

Jussi Lassila, senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

Baltic Director of the Russia Research Center Vladimir Yushkin is convinced that Prigozhin is already preparing for the post-Putin era.

“He wants to establish a political organization,” Juškin estimates.

In addition to thousands of soldiers returning from the front, Prigozh could get support from angry nationalists, who, according to Yushkin’s estimate, make up ten to fifteen percent of the population.

“He can become a factor in the post-Putin power struggles.”

Alexander Institute manager Markku Kangaspuro however, strongly doubts Prigozhin’s ability and motivation to foment chaos in Moscow.

“The thought seems far away. The discussions must have been conducted in a rough way in their own language,” says Kangaspuro.

According to Kangaspuro, it is unlikely that the Wagnerian reservists would be able to organize a movement that would challenge Putin.

There would be different forces, Ministry of the Interior forces, private forces, the National Guard.

A prerequisite for success would be a conspiracy, the formation of which would entail a high risk of being caught.

For now Russia does not have such a palpable concern about defeat that it would cause a change in society, Kangaspuro estimates.

“Russia’s defense front should be shaken. The desertion of army troops from the front could throw the administration into disarray. Then an opportunity could open up for Prigožin and the extreme right,” says Kangaspuro.

Kangaspuro doesn’t see this happening right now. The events of the near future depend on Ukraine’s counterattack, which is subject to partly exaggerated expectations, he reminds.

Kangaspuro estimates that if Prigozhin wants to keep his assets, he will play by the same rules as Putin. He sees no motive for fomenting unrest in Moscow in the near future.

“That would contradict what he is: a bandit who robs others in war, who sometimes sells rotten food to schools and the National Guard,” Kangaspuro says, but adds: “We don’t know if he imagines himself even more.”