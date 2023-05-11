Friday, May 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | The woman was convicted of desecrating the grave of Putin’s parents

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | The woman was convicted of desecrating the grave of Putin’s parents

Prosecutors had demanded a three-year suspended sentence for the woman.

Russian woman received a two-year suspended sentence when he left Russia’s president Vladimir Putin a note with “offensive writing” on the parents’ grave.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

“Death to Putin, you raised a freak and a murderer,” the leaflet read. The note also urged the dead parents to “take him with you”.

According to Reuters, the woman was accused of desecrating a grave in St. Petersburg with a text that referred to Putin’s mother and father as “crazy parents”. Prosecutors had demanded a three-year suspended sentence for the woman.

Reuters states, based on information from the independent Sota news website, that the woman does not plan to appeal the sentence.

#Russia #woman #convicted #desecrating #grave #Putins #parents

See also  Mallorca: Hotel ceiling collapses - two seriously injured
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini have left the Isola dei Famosi

Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini have left the Isola dei Famosi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result