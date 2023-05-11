Russia | The woman was convicted of desecrating the grave of Putin’s parents

Prosecutors had demanded a three-year suspended sentence for the woman.

Russian woman received a two-year suspended sentence when he left Russia’s president Vladimir Putin a note with “offensive writing” on the parents’ grave.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

“Death to Putin, you raised a freak and a murderer,” the leaflet read. The note also urged the dead parents to “take him with you”.

According to Reuters, the woman was accused of desecrating a grave in St. Petersburg with a text that referred to Putin’s mother and father as “crazy parents”. Prosecutors had demanded a three-year suspended sentence for the woman.

Reuters states, based on information from the independent Sota news website, that the woman does not plan to appeal the sentence.