The Kremlin said on Friday it saw no change in the West’s willingness to make concessions on Ukraine in order to secure a ceasefire, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

When asked by reporters if Moscow had noticed a change in the West’s position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded: “No.”

The United States, the European Union, Britain and other countries have provided Ukraine with unprecedented military and political support as it seeks to repel Russian forces, which have launched an intense land, sea and air campaign against it for five months.

Peskov was responding to statements by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who called on the West, in an article published in the New York Times, to “reject Russia’s false peace proposals.”