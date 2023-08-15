Russia | The weakening of the ruble is a sign of the effectiveness of the sanctions: “Russia’s economy is much more fragile”

The value of the ruble has weakened by 25 percent this year, especially due to sanctions and lower energy prices.

Western countries imposed sanctions are increasingly ruining the Russian economy. One sign of the growing predicament is the noticeable weakening of the ruble.

The ruble strengthened significantly last year because the government’s export income grew strongly due to the higher cost of energy.

“The foreign trade surplus has melted away due to lower energy prices, and the state has to maintain domestic demand with budget funds. The imbalances in the economy have grown, and the capital flow is flowing out of Russia due to the sanctions,” says the adviser. Laura Solanko From the Emerging Economies Research Unit of the Bank of Finland.

On Tuesday, the Russian central bank tightened monetary policy in its emergency meeting due to the weakening of the ruble. The official explanation for the increase in the key interest rate was the acceleration of inflation, i.e. the increase in consumer prices. However, it is mainly due to the weakening of the ruble.

On Friday, a customer exchanged currency at the Evropeiski shopping center in Moscow.

Three during the past month, the inflation rate has averaged 7.6 percent, according to the central bank. Due to the weakening of the currency, the prices of imported products rise and the purchasing power of households weakens. In other words, the nation becomes poorer.

“The fact that the central bank responds to the weakening of the ruble by tightening monetary policy specifically indicates an increase in economic imbalance. Because of the sanctions, the Russian economy is much more fragile and risky than before the war. Foreign companies have left and economic activity is dependent on domestic production.”

With economic imbalance, Solanko refers to the fact that economic activity relies heavily on government actions. Companies are given funding from budget funds and household mortgages are subsidized. Without these support measures, there would probably be a serious crisis in the financial markets.

“The capital flow is flowing out of Russia, because Russia is no longer an interesting investment destination for foreign companies. The Russian state and companies have been shut out of the international financial markets by sanctions.”

Expiring during the year, the ruble has weakened by almost 25 percent in relation to the dollar, the main currency of world trade. The change is big.

The weakening of the currency has caused irritation in Russia, the president Vladimir Putin towards, says the newspaper Financial Times. A billboard in the oil city of Surgut was tampered with on Sunday, and the text appeared on it: “Putin is an asshole and a thief.” 100 rubles to the dollar – you’re screwed.”

“When energy becomes cheaper, Russia’s export income shrinks, meaning there are fewer buyers of the ruble. This naturally weighs on the currency. The weakening of the ruble is also explained by the fact that foreign companies and investors avoid Russia, one of the reasons for which is the sanctions,” says the economist Kristian Nummelin from the financial company Nordea.

The European Union has imposed a price ceiling on Russian crude oil, which is 60 dollars per barrel. A barrel is a unit of measurement in the oil trade, with a volume of 159 liters.

To top it all off, the Russian central bank’s assets abroad have been frozen and the export of high-tech has been heavily restricted.

Sanctions because of this, Russia has had to acquire new buyers for its oil, especially from Asia. However, the price has been high.

“It is quite clear that Russia will have to sell its oil at discounted prices, which is a direct consequence of the sanctions,” says Solanko.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the ruble collapsed. The value of one dollar was at most more than 120 rubles. The state had to close the financial market, and capital movements abroad were banned for a month.

After the opening of the financial markets, the funds of Western investors were practically frozen and the turnover of the stock exchange was halved. The ruble was no longer a freely exchangeable currency. Its value returned relatively quickly to the pre-war level, when export earnings increased last fall as a result of the rising cost of energy.

Russia is a geographically large country where the standard of living is not very good. Despite the huge natural resources, the gross national product of the state of just under 150 million inhabitants is almost as large as that of Italy.

Last year, according to the World Bank, the gross domestic product per capita, which measures the standard of living, was more than 15,000 dollars, while it was slightly more than 34,000 dollars in Italy.

In Russia, the differences in living standards in different parts of the country are large. Wealth is concentrated in big cities, while in the countryside many people’s lives are very modest.

Rapid inflation usually causes the most problems for the poor, whose income is largely spent on necessities.

“When the government spends a lot of money on the military industry, it increases production, which is reflected in the gross national product. To ordinary citizens, the Russian economy looks quite different. Goods and services that are important to consumers cannot be produced as much as before, because now bangs are put on tanks and weapons,” says Nummelin.

In his opinion, the outlook for the economy is very dim.

“Sanctions leave deep marks on the Russian economy, because foreign companies and investors have stopped. It is hard to imagine that Western companies would return to Russia very quickly, even if times change. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Russia is going to change its policy anytime soon.”

And the longer the war lasts, the more it damages the economy.

Last According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Russia’s gross domestic product shrank by 2.1 percent. The IMF predicts that the economy will grow by 1.5 percent this year and 1.3 percent next year.

At the beginning of the year, the Bank of Finland’s view was much darker, as it estimated that the economy would convulse in recession this year as well. On the other hand, the gross national product is not the most important measure in assessing the state of the Russian economy.

“The Korean War and the Vietnam War did not lead to a contraction of the US economy, but rather increased economic growth. Wars almost inevitably increase public consumption. Russia has a large military industry that relies heavily on domestic production,” says Solanko.

If the war drags on for a long time, the state’s funds may in principle run out, although Solanko considers that very unlikely.

“The government can always reduce its spending or print more roubles, but that would speed up inflation, weaken the exchange rate and lead to a weakening of purchasing power.”

Russian at the end of July, the assets of the state welfare fund that can be quickly converted into cash were 6,540 billion rubles, or 72 billion euros, and at the current exchange rate, 59 billion euros.

Over the years, the state has transferred to the fund mainly the income it has acquired from the energy trade.

“Russia’s state funds are sufficient as long as it sells raw materials abroad,” says Solanko.