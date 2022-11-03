Russia | The war shakes the minds of Russians – The demand for antidepressants grew rapidly

Natalja Savkina, an eyebrow stylist from St. Petersburg, has developed an obsession with reading news about the war. He takes medication for anxiety and sleep problems. Russians suffer from the loss of familiar life, says psychiatrist Aleksandr Kursakov.

Petersburg-based eyebrow stylist Natalja Savkina has been compulsively reading the news since the start of the war, even though it distresses, makes her cry and watches. “It’s a futile goal to find good news, but that doesn’t happen, so I keep scrolling through the news.”

2:00 am | Updated 6:05 am

War with its various consequences has undermined the mental health of Russians. In Russia, the demand for antipsychotics has increased during the war.

According to the most recent study, Russians bought 48 percent more antidepressants between January and September than at the same time last year, and 44 percent more tranquilizers.