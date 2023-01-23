Russia | “The war in Ukraine is Russia’s death convulsion,” says Professor Sergei Medvedev, who fled Moscow to Vantaa

Moscow professor Sergei Medvedev is now thinking about Vantaa’s ski slopes. For him, the war in Ukraine is Russia’s death throes, the final act of its 500-year history.

It was skiing an important factor when a Moscow professor of political studies Sergei Medvedev thought about his future residence. He settled in Finland, in Vantaa.

“The best slopes are in Petiko”, he knows.

Finland is a familiar country to Medvedev.