Monday, January 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | “The war in Ukraine is Russia’s death convulsion,” says Professor Sergei Medvedev, who fled Moscow to Vantaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 23, 2023
in World Europe
0

Moscow professor Sergei Medvedev is now thinking about Vantaa’s ski slopes. For him, the war in Ukraine is Russia’s death throes, the final act of its 500-year history.

It was skiing an important factor when a Moscow professor of political studies Sergei Medvedev thought about his future residence. He settled in Finland, in Vantaa.

“The best slopes are in Petiko”, he knows.

Finland is a familiar country to Medvedev.

#Russia #war #Ukraine #Russias #death #convulsion #Professor #Sergei #Medvedev #fled #Moscow #Vantaa

See also  Thailand | A three-year-old was saved from a massacre after sleeping hidden under a blanket
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

At least ten dead in automatic rifle celebration – Biden responds to Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result