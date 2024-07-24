A 20,000 Euro Bonus for Moscow Citizens Willing to Go to War in Ukraine. The mayor of the Russian capital, Sergey Sobyanin, offers it, who in a note, in addition to the one-off bonus, puts on the table another 55 thousand euros for the first year of service to ‘incentivize’ departures for the front. Not only that: according to what the mayor of Moscow has announced, those who are wounded in battle will receive, “depending on the severity”, between 5,200 and 10,500 euros, while the families of killed soldiers will receive approximately 31,500 euros.

The decision of the mayor of Moscow is an indicator of the needs of the Russian armed forces: after 2 years of war, soldiers are needed and it is necessary to draw from the capital’s ‘basin’so far affected only marginally. Military operations, with strategies that include wave-based offensives, have caused a high number of victims. Russia does not release official data. British intelligence estimates refer to over 70 thousand dead or wounded soldiers between May and June. The offensive conducted in the Kharkiv region during the spring has an impact on the picture.

Vladimir Putin launched a measure at the end of 2023 that provides for the enlistment of 170 thousand men in a military apparatus that has a total of 2.2 million elements, including 1.32 million soldiers. Putin’s decision follows the partial mobilization ordered in September 2022, which ended in November: formally, the goal of enlisting 300 thousand men was declared achieved. Month after month, Russia has involved in the conflict a growing number of foreign soldiers, coming from Asian countries – with Nepal at the forefront – and African countries.