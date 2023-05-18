Russia | The Wagner soldier who defected to Norway wants to return to Russia

In January, Medvedev crossed the frozen Paatsjoki illegally from Russia to Norway. He has said that he escaped from the Ukrainian front in November.

to Norway escaped last winter Andrey Medvedev, a former member of the Russian Wagner private army, wants to return to Russia, according to his own words. This is reported by Reuters.

Medvedev, 26, crossed the frozen Paatsjoki illegally from Russia to Norway in January. According to his story, he climbed over the barbed wire fences and heard the Russian border guards shooting after him. He applied for asylum in Norway.

During the interrogations, he said that he enlisted as Wagner’s mercenary in Ukraine in July 2020 with a four-month contract. He has said that he escaped from the front in November, when they tried to forcefully extend the contract.

Before enlisting in Wagner’s ranks, Medvedev managed to spend a short time in prison, among other things for theft and assault. Even during the months he spent in Norway, he managed to get into trouble with the police. In April, for example, the BBC reported that Medvedev had been convicted of a bar fight in Oslo and possession of an air weapon.

This one on Wednesday of the week, Medvedev said in a video published on YouTube that he would like to return to Russia now, despite everything. According to Reuters, he said he had already asked the Russian embassy for help to return. According to Medvedev, he has made the decision himself.

“I was hoping to find here [Norjassa] the peace of mind that I could leave politics, war, the army and everything behind me. But somehow I didn’t succeed,” he says in the video in Russian.

“Let’s see what happens in Russia. If they kill me, ok. If not, thank you for that,” he adds, according to the news agency.

Reuters could not reach Medvedev by phone for comment.