Russia The villa of a well-known Russian TV presenter on Lake Como in Italy was damaged in a fire – the walls of another villa were smashed and the pool water was stained red

Wednesday, April 6, 2022
The villa of a well-known Russian TV presenter on Lake Como in Italy was damaged in a fire – the walls of another villa were smashed and the pool water was stained red

April 6, 2022
According to Reuters, the outrage read “killer” and “no war”. According to Italian police, the villas have been seized on the European Union’s sanctions list.

Russian state television presenter Vladimir Solovyovin An Italian villa owned by the fire broke out early Wednesday morning, according to Reuters.

The villa is located on the shores of Lake Como in northern Italy. Rescue workers said the fire caused minor damage. An uninhabited two-story house had been under renovation.

According to a spokesman for the fire department, the fire spread to the house from a tire fire. Italian carabinieri police are investigating what happened as arson.

The photo provided by the Italian rescue service shows a villa under renovation by Vladimir Solovyov, where a fire broke out early Wednesday morning. Picture: Italian Rescue Service / AFP

In addition, the exterior wall of another nearby villa owned by Solovyov has been stained with spray paint. According to Reuters sources of investigation, the delusions read “killer” and “no war”. Red paint had also been poured into the pool in the yard.

Solovyov’s villas are part of a property worth around € 8 million that has been seized on the European Union’s sanctions list, according to Italian police.

Solovyov is a well-known TV face in Russia and hosts various weekly TV shows on the state Rossija channel.

There are as many as 15 hours of airtime a week for Solovyov, and his programs have reached the Guinness Book of Records.

Today, programs typically focus on contempt for Ukraine and its leaders and for spreading untrue allegations about the Ukrainian military.

In Solovyov’s second villa, red paint had been poured into the pool. Picture: FLAVIO LO SCALZO / Reuters

